Welcome to our spring semester and our Sesquicentennial year! This year, 2022, is a great year to be a Hokie, as we reflect on our history and look forward to a year of unique opportunities and experiences. Faculty and staff, thank you for all you’ve done to ensure a successful start to the semester. Students, I look forward to seeing you on our campuses across the commonwealth. I know there will be challenges for all of us. Please make use of the resources and information available on the Virginia Tech Ready site, take care of yourself, and do your best to take support each other.

