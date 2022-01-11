Kirby Smart's joyous jump during Georgia's championship-sealing pick-six became a meme

It was quite a night for the entire Georgia Bulldogs squad that took down Alabama in the national title game.

It was the first championship for the program since 1980, and for Kirby Smart, he was the rare former Nick Saban assistant who defeated the Alabama legend.

So when Kelee Ringo nabbed a Bryce Young pass with under a minute to go and took it all the way back for a game-sealing — and championship-sealing! — pick six, Smart leaped as Ringo grabbed the pass.

That jump was surprisingly high and became an instant meme when it was captured. Let’s run through some examples:

