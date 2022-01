Earlier in the pandemic, I was having family problems — mostly with my mom, who has Schizophrenia and depression. She was staying with me at the time, and I was irritated and found it hard to connect with her. I hadn’t accepted that she suffered from a condition. At the same time, I was staying at work late, and I would stop for fast food on my way home. When I went to a doctor’s appointment, they told me my cholesterol and triglycerides were high. I knew I had to make a change: I had to start eating differently and work on my communication with my mom.

