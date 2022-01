(Springfield, IL) — A number of laws are now in effect in the Illinois with the start of the new year. Illinois’ minimum wage increased to 12-dollars an hour. Law enforcement agencies overseeing counties or cities with a population of 500-thousand or more are required to equip all of their officers with body cameras. Also, Juneteenth has become a paid holiday for state workers and public school employees.

