Champaign, IL

Cannabis sales double in Illinois

By Scarlett O'Hara
 7 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for two years. Sales doubled in the last year.

The state brought in more than 1.3 billion dollars in marijuana sales in 2021. That number was about 670 million dollars in 2020.

The state spends 25% of marijuana sales tax revenue on a grant program aimed at helping communities affected by the war on drugs.

Local governments also receive a portion of Cannabis Regulation Fund revenues. Since March of 2020, the city of Champaign has received $160,303.71. While local sales tax revenue enters the city’s general operating fund, money received from the Local Government Distributive Fund must be used to fund crime prevention programs.

