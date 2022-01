Welcome to Vol. 3 of our NBA Rookie Rankings! The time has come to see how the rookie class stacks up after another month of data. Vol. 3 does not disappoint. If you missed Vols. 1 & 2, or want a refresher on where players ranked, you can find Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 here and here. (If you want a more comprehensive deep dive on the methodology used to derive these rankings you might also consider clicking on those links).

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO