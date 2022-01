If I had told you in January of 2020 that a devastating pandemic was about to descend upon the world, leading to 5 million deaths — over 800,000 in the U.S. — and that it would still be front-page news heading into 2022, your U.S. stock market performance predictions would likely have been gloomy. Incredibly, reality has seen far more sunshine bursting through those clouds. After a short but sharp market decline in February of 2020, the S&P 500 has climbed over 50% in the past two years.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO