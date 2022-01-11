ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Israel's Pentera raises $150M in latest round, eyes 2024 IPO in US

By Val Kennedy
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentera, a cybersecurity firm based in Israel, has raised $150M in its latest funding round and is considering an IPO in the US. The latest funding round brings Pentera’s valuation to...

seekingalpha.com

pymnts

Zaggle Looks to Raise Up to $250M Through IPO

Software as a service (SaaS) FinTech Zaggle has begun preparations to go public at some point in 2022, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told Moneycontrol for a report Friday (Jan. 14). Zaggle was founded by serial entrepreneur Raj N. Phani in 2011. The Mumbai-headquartered B2B company operates in...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

NEAR Foundation Raises $150M in Funding in Order to Scale Up Its DeFi Efforts

NEAR Foundation generated the fresh funding from a host of major crypto investment platforms looking to leverage the ecosystem’s specialized prowess. The NEAR Foundation has announced the conclusion of a $150 million funding round as the ecosystem looks to tap into decentralized finance (DeFi). Led by Three Arrows Capital of Su Zhu, the exercise also had crypto-centric platforms such as Mechanism Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Jump, Alameda, Zee Prime, and Amber Group.
CHARITIES
Seekingalpha.com

Sotheby's mulling US IPO in 2022; chooses Goldman, Morgan Stanley for deal

Nearly three years after being taken private, Sotheby’s is reportedly mulling a US-listed IPO for later this year and has chosen Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to work on the deal. The luxury auction house, which is owned by French billionaire and art collector Patrick Drahi, is eyeing a...
BUSINESS
#Ipo#Israel#K1 Investment Management#Reuters
pymnts

Justworks Cites Market Conditions for US IPO Delay

Justworks Inc. is delaying its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) because of market conditions, Reuters reported Wednesday (Jan. 12), squelching plans to sell 7 million shares between $29 and $32 and rake in up to $224 million, per a filing earlier this month. More than 60% of companies that went...
STOCKS
helpnetsecurity.com

Pentera raises $150 million to grow its global operations and product line

Pentera announced it has raised $150 million in Series C funding led by K1 Investment Management, with participation from Evolution Equity Partners and Insight Partners. Additional investors include Awz Ventures, a Canadian-Israeli VC group, and Blackstone. The round brings Pentera’s valuation to $1 billion after only three years in the market since the debut of its automated penetration testing technology.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Banco Santander considers bid for Citi's retail banking units in Mexico: Bloomberg

Spain-based Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), among other banks, are exploring bids for Citigroup's (NYSE:C) retail banking units in Mexico, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The consideration comes a day after Citi (C) said it plans to exit consumer, small business and middle-market banking operations of Citibanamex. Citi (C) could...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Microsoft acquisition of Nuance being investigated by U.K. watchdog

Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) planned acquisition of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is being formally investigated by the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority to determine whether it will hamper competition in the U.K. "The deadline for the CMA to announce its decision whether to refer the Merger for a Phase 2 investigation is therefore...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

SPAC Industrial Tech Acquisitions II raises $150M in IPO

A blank check company, Industrial Tech Acquisitions II (ITAQU) has raised $150M through its initial public offering of 15M units priced at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to begin trading today on Nasdaq. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Privately-held Checkout.com valued at eye-popping $40 billion in latest round

Checkout Ltd., which does business under the name Checkout.com, has raised $1 billion from investors Franklin Templeton. , Qatar Investment Authority, Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The investment values the London-based digital payments processor at $40 billion, about three years after it raised its first fundraising round. The $40 billion valuation exceeds Instacart Inc. and most other startups, the newspaper said. Checkout.com CEO Guillaume Pousaz said he doesn't plan to take the company public in the immediate future. The company plans to grow its presence in the U.S. and take aim at financial services for crypto currency.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

II-VI's purchase of Coherent is said to see Chinese scrutiny of laser, materials sector

Chinese antitrust regulators are said to have interviewed local companies in the laser and materials industry to get their views on II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) planned acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR). Major companies in the laser industry gave their feedback to regulators at China's State Administration for Market Regulation, or SAMR, late last...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

China's Tuhu eyes moving IPO to Hong Kong from US

Chinese auto-services platform Tuhu is reportedly looking to move its IPO from the US to Hong Kong. According to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources close to the deal, Tuhu, which is formally known as Shanghai Lantu Information Technology Holding Ltd., has been working with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and China International Capital Corp. on an offering that could raise up to $400M. Tuhu’s backers include Goldman and China’s Tencent.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Medigus's subsidiary Eventer Technologies files for US IPO

Israel-based Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) said that its 47.69% owned subsidiary Eventer Technologies confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential U.S. IPO. Eventer is a software company engaged in the development and operation of a technology platform, based on cloud computing, for managing...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

China Mobile records flat opening on Shanghai market after raising China's largest IPO in over a decade

China Mobile’s opening day on the Shanghai market saw a strong rise and eventual flat close after raising the largest IPO on the Chinese stock market in over a decade. The communications company raised around $8.78 billion, but a quick 10.4% opening rally ended up falling back over the course of the day. The stock ended up close to its opening value by the close of day.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Payroll startup PayFit is France’s latest unicorn as it raises $289 million

The company has been building a payroll and HR software-as-a-service platform for small and medium companies. It is operating in a handful of European countries — around 150,000 people currently get paid through PayFit. General Atlantic is leading the round, while some of PayFit’s existing investors are participating once...
BUSINESS
coinspeaker.com

TDX Strategies Raises US $2.5M in Series A Strategic Financing Round Led by Transcend Capital Partners

TDX Strategies has today announced the closing of a Series A funding round led by Transcend Capital Partners. Gobi Partners, Baboon VC, Double Peak Group as well as numerous individual strategic investors also participated in this round. Existing investors include Alameda Ventures and IWM Ventures. This new financing will fuel TDX Strategies’ development of innovative investment solutions on digital assets and broaden its geographical reach for product distribution.
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

NEAR Foundation raises $150M to accelerate web3 mass adoption

The NEAR Foundation has raised $150 million in new funding to accelerate its mission to help billions of people learn and use blockchain and decentralized technologies at the heart of the fast-emerging, so-called web3. Three Arrows Capital led the round. Also participating were Mechanism Capital, Dragonfly Capital, a16z, Jump, Alameda,...
ADVOCACY

