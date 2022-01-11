Green and gold: The crypto projects saving the planet

PolarBearX [PBX], a WealthTech start-up specializing in creating financial robots and automated robotic trading platforms for Stock, FX, Futures, and Cryptocurrency markets by incorporating AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain technology. It will optimize returns on investment while significantly reducing risk for the investors. Additionally, PolarBearX has also created its ecosystem platform for sharing investments (copy trading) with financial robots on the FX and futures markets, under the name ROBOLinked.me. The RoboLinked platform allows investors to access and copy trade from these cutting-edge trading robots from anywhere in the world in real-time. PolarBearX has won three international awards. It won the Top 10 Spark Ignite 2021Thailand Startup Competition organized by Huawei Technology (Thailand) in partnership with Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) and the National Innovation Agency (NIA). In addition, it made the grade in the Top 1,000 Global Startups, SLINGSHOT 2021 - Deep tech Startup Pitching Competition Singapore in September 2021. While last October 2021, it was selected in the Top 6 of JUMPSTART CHINA - Overseas Elite Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO