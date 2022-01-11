ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Green and gold: The crypto projects saving the planet

cryptocoingossip.com
 6 days ago

While the world argued about the ethics of crypto, these projects changed the world for the better during 2021. It seems as though the potential benefits of cryptocurrency are often overshadowed by the technology’s inherent vulnerability to exploitation. And it’s true, crypto adoption does come with risks. Over...

cryptocoingossip.com

cryptocoingossip.com

Finance Redefined: Vitalik bearish on cross-chain, dYdX decentralizing, Jan. 7–14

Vitalik Buterin outlined his views on a cross-chain blockchain world, dYdX announced plans for full decentralization in 2022, and Near Protocol raised $150 for Web3 tech — all coming to you in this week’s Finance Redefined. Welcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance newsletter. Despite...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

2021: A year of mass adoption for cryptocurrencies in Brazil

2021 was a year of affirmation for the Brazilian crypto market with good news in the national stock market, the promise of a CBDC and Brazilian soccer joining the game. Throughout 2021, the Brazilian cryptocurrency market managed to distance itself from the police pages and finally win acceptance with the general public, whether in the financial market or even in the greatest national passion: soccer.
CURRENCIES
cryptocoingossip.com

US Lawmakers Schedule Hearing To Probe Energy Impact of Crypto

Legislators in the US are set to hold another crypto hearing with both in-person and virtual attendance. The House’s Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee plans to hold a hearing next week titled “Cleaning Up Cryptocurrency: The Energy Impacts of Blockchains.”. The topic of costly energy consumption...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cryptocoingossip.com

Indian INX exchange reportedly plans to list Bitcoin futures ETF

The India International Exchange is reportedly looking to explore digital asset-based products despite local uncertainty. Despite the ongoing uncertainty about cryptocurrency regulation in India, local financial firms are backing new ventures aiming to launch Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETF). Torus Kling Blockchain, a joint venture between Cosmea Financial Holding, a...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

More Green Energy: Crypto Mining Saves A Hydro Power Plant In Costa Rica

Green energy powers most of Bitcoin mining and the world might as well face it. And the rest of the cryptocurrencies that use Proof-Of-Work might be right behind, because they follow the same incentives. In their quest for cheaper energy sources, they all reach the same conclusion. Humanity is wasting renewable energy all over the world. And wasted energy is the cheapest of them all.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
southcarolinapublicradio.org

As carbon removal gains traction, economists imagine a new market to save the planet

Up until recently, the idea of sucking gigatons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere to reverse climate change was solidly in the realm of science fiction. For believers, it's been an exciting fantasy in which human ingenuity and technology triumph in saving the planet. For naysayers, it's been a fantastical distraction from the urgent work of cutting emissions. Climate activists fear that focusing on carbon removal might lull us into a false sense of complacency as humanity careens a fossil-fuel-powered locomotive off a cliff. The fact that fossil fuel companies have become prominent advocates for developing carbon removal technologies has only added to their distrust.
ENVIRONMENT
bitcoinist.com

deVere CEO Nigel Green Buys The Bitcoin Dip, Teases New Crypto Project

While retail crypto investors are feeling fearful at current levels, smart money like deVere Group CEO Nigel Green are buying the dip in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. Not only is Green confident in what he believes is the “future of money,” the deVere founder has also teased an exciting...
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

Brazilian mayor to reportedly invest 1% of city reserves in Bitcoin

Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes talked about Bitcoin with Miami mayor and BTC bull Francis Suarez at Rio Innovation Week. Eduardo Paes, mayor of Brazilian city Rio de Janeiro, wants to allocate 1% of the city’s treasury into Bitcoin (BTC), Cointelegraph Brazil reported. Paes reportedly announced plans for...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

PolarBearX (PBX) is partnering with Clover Power PCL (SET: CV) to work on Green Crypto Mining Innovation project in 2022

PolarBearX [PBX], a WealthTech start-up specializing in creating financial robots and automated robotic trading platforms for Stock, FX, Futures, and Cryptocurrency markets by incorporating AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain technology. It will optimize returns on investment while significantly reducing risk for the investors. Additionally, PolarBearX has also created its ecosystem platform for sharing investments (copy trading) with financial robots on the FX and futures markets, under the name ROBOLinked.me. The RoboLinked platform allows investors to access and copy trade from these cutting-edge trading robots from anywhere in the world in real-time. PolarBearX has won three international awards. It won the Top 10 Spark Ignite 2021Thailand Startup Competition organized by Huawei Technology (Thailand) in partnership with Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) and the National Innovation Agency (NIA). In addition, it made the grade in the Top 1,000 Global Startups, SLINGSHOT 2021 - Deep tech Startup Pitching Competition Singapore in September 2021. While last October 2021, it was selected in the Top 6 of JUMPSTART CHINA - Overseas Elite Innovation & Entrepreneurship.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptocoingossip.com

Binance CEO’s net worth hits $96B, Jack Dorsey launches BTC defense fund, Bill Miller apes into Bitcoin: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 9-15

Coming every Saturday, Hodlers Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Bloomberg has estimated Binance CEO Changpeng...
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

ADALend CEO Kaspars Koskins : “We Are Building a Secure Lending Platform on Cardano”

Starting ADALend CEO Kaspars Koskins interview series, one of the most promising companies that is revolutionizing the lending industry by using blockchain technology to disintermediate the traditional middlemen – providing unprecedented access to loans for those ignored by the traditional banking system and providing high yields for investors in a persistently low-interest-rate environment. I hope you are as excited for this conversation as we are so let’s jump in.
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Uruguay reportedly installs its first Bitcoin ATM

Uruguay’s first crypto ATM has been installed in the coastal city of Punta del Este, a major tourist attraction in the region. Uruguay has reportedly installed its first Bitcoin (BTC) ATM, making it the 11th South American country to publicly encourage crypto adoption. Prior to Uruguay’s involvement, South America hosted 79 ATMs, which represented 0.2% of global BTC ATM installations.
WORLD
cryptocoingossip.com

Bexplus Offers 100x Leverage

The latest monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data published on January 12, 2022 provided relief for bitcoin. Although the figure is down to a 0.5% monthly rise, it remains high and calls for attention. Due to the data, the price of bitcoin saw a 2.65% increase to $43,800, while the price of Ethereum gained over 4% to $3,400. Meanwhile, the stock markets recovered slightly.
STOCKS

