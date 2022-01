ETH has been hovering around $3,300 for a few days, unable to move beyond this key level. However, there are several bullish signals that can break this impasse. ETH is consolidating and so far was unable to move higher towards the key resistance at $3,600. The weekend is unlikely to help the cryptocurrency as volume is usually low. ETH has good support at $3,000, and there are several signals that we could expect a higher price soon.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO