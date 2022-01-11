ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flickto Partners With Adax Pro to Initiate Public Sale Round

 6 days ago

Flickto may best be understood as the decentralized launchpad responsible for providing media financing to Cardano’s blockchain. Simply put, the initiative brings the everyday individual closer to the overall financing process of various media projects in addition to giving them control over which projects would be supported. In...

