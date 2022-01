Krannert Art Museum is now taking reservations for timed entry to the museum this spring, and at the end of the month there will be two new exhibitions to explore. This exhibition brings together a selection of earthenware vessels from the Pueblo communities of New Mexico and Arizona generously gifted to KAM by the late George Ogura. Taking its title from the words of Laguna Pueblo potter Gladys Paquin, recalling the precarious art of ground-firing pots with kindling and manure, To Know the Fire explores the history, sociality, and poetics of Pueblo vessels and their makers.

