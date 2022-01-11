ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘I’m tired of being quiet!’: Biden calls for voting rights passage

By Tom Palmer, Tulsi Kamath, Joe Khalil
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EPfd_0diakIL600

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — Facing increasing demands from his progressive base, President Joe Biden is now going all out, pressuring Congress to move on voting rights, calling this a turning point for the nation.

“I’m tired of being quiet!” he said, emphatically pounding the podium. “I will not yield. I will not flinch,” in the effort to protect democracy.

Biden used a speech in Georgia Tuesday to throw his support, for the first time, behind changing the Senate’s filibuster rules to allow action on voting rights legislation, declaring that changing the rules would be to protect the “heart and soul of our democracy.”

“We call on Congress to get done what history will judge,” Biden said. “Pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Pass it now, so that here in Georgia, there’s full access to voting by mail, there are enough dropboxes, you can bring food & water to people waiting in line.”

Explained: What’s the Senate filibuster and why change it?

Biden told the audience, “The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation.”

“Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light overshadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch,” Biden said. “I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and, yes, domestic. And so the question is where will the institution of United States Senate stand?”

“Hear me plainly,” Biden said. “The battle for the soul of America is not over.”

The LA Times reported Biden’s move underscores the pressure the president is facing from his base to do something about Republican-backed state laws that restrict access to the polls before the November midterm election.

Some voting rights advocates planned to boycott the speech and instead spend the day working. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams , known for her untiring voting rights work, also was skipping the event.

Related: Democrats pressure Manchin on voting rights reform

So far, Democrats have been unable to agree among themselves over potential changes to the Senate filibuster rules to allow action on voting rights, despite months of private negotiations. The Hill reports to change the rules, Democrats need total unity from all 50 of their members, something they don’t yet have. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) both support a supermajority requirement for legislation, while others, including Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), haven’t yet taken a position.

Many Democrats say the rule change would apply only to issues grounded in constitutional rights such as voting, but Republicans and others say it would inevitably be extended to other legislation, diminishing the overall power of the filibuster, according to the New York Times .

The Donlon Report: Will Democrats change the filibuster?

White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejected some activists’ complaints that Biden hasn’t been a strong enough advocate.

“I think we would dispute the notion that the president hasn’t been active or vocal. He’s given a range of speeches, he’s advocated for voting rights to pass,” she said. “We understand the frustration by many advocates that this is not passed into law, yet. He would love to have signed this into law himself.”

But laws have already passed in at least 19 states that make it more difficult to vote. Voting rights groups view the changes as a subtler form of the ballot restrictions like literacy tests and poll taxes once used to disenfranchise Black voters, now a key Democratic constituency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ArXT_0diakIL600
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pause with Martin Luther King III and other members of the King family after a wreath laying at the tomb of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife Coretta Scott King, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

And Republicans who have fallen in line behind Trump’s election misinformation are separately promoting efforts to influence future elections by installing sympathetic leaders in local election posts and backing for elective office some of those who participated in the violent Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol a year ago.

Georgia is at the center of it all, one of the key battleground states in the 2020 elections. As the votes were being recounted, Trump told a top state election official he wanted the official to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss. The state’s votes nonetheless went to Biden, and both of its Senate seats went to Democrats as well.

Then last year, the Republican governor signed a sweeping rewrite of election rules that, among other things, gives the State Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials. That has led to concerns that the Republican-controlled state board could exert more influence over the administration of elections, including the certification of county results.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Black Enterprise

Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes NBC’s Craig Melvin For Asking VP Kamala Harris If Liz Cheney Will Replace Her

On The View, Whoopi Goldberg blasted NBC anchor Craig Melvin for his questions toward Vice President Kamala Harris concerning the 2024 election. In an interview for NBC’s Today, Melvin asked Harris whether she’ll be President Joe Biden‘s running mate in 2024. Harris continued to show the poise and grace she has exhibited throughout her time in the White House in her response.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Psaki mocked for saying Biden wasn't making 'human' comparison between GOP, segregationists in Atlanta speech

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked for attempting to backpedal President Biden's widely-criticized speech linking political opponents of Democrat-backed voting bills on Capitol Hill to the nation's most infamous segregationists. During Friday's press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy grilled Psaki over Biden's inflammatory remarks made in Atlanta attacking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats#Republicans#Newsnation#United States Senate#The La Times#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Michael Bennet is the most important Democratic Senator you don’t know – but you know his policies

Senator Michael Bennet hardly looks like anyone’s idea of a progressive hero. The Colorado Democrat often uses his husky voice to discuss wonky topics like why Democrats should not lift the cap on state and local tax deductions that Republicans put in place with the Trump tax cuts, and sounds like the former superintendent of Denver Public Schools he once was.“Well, look, I don’t think the American people sent us to Washington to cut taxes for rich people,” he told The Independent in an interview. “And the reality is we’ve had since 2001 about $8 trillion in tax cuts, almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy