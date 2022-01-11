Board recommends disbarment for Illinois judge convicted of fraud

(Reuters) - A former Cook County, Illinois, judge is on track to her lose her license to practice law after she was convicted and sentenced to one year in prison for her role in a $1.4 million mortgage fraud scheme.

A three-person review board of the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission on Monday recommended disbarring Jessica Arong O'Brien following her conviction on one count of bank fraud and one count of mail fraud affecting a financial institution.

From 2012 until after she was convicted in 2018, O'Brien was a judge for the Cook County Circuit Court, which includes Chicago and is one of the largest court systems in the United States.

O'Brien worked as a special assistant attorney general at the Illinois Department of Revenue from 2000 to 2012. Federal prosecutors said she duped lenders by providing them with false information related to her purchase and maintenance of two properties in Chicago from 2004 to 2007. She was convicted at trial.

O'Brien's disbarment in June. O'Brien appealed the decision to the commission's review board, arguing that she should receive a three-year suspension that would retroactively start in April 2018, when the Illinois Supreme Court suspended her on an interim basis.

The state's high court will ultimately accept or reject the disbarment recommendation. O'Brien, who represented herself in the board proceedings, did not respond to a request for comment.

The review board, in upholding the disbarment recommendation on Monday, said O'Brien "caused significant financial harm to the lenders who were victims of her fraud."

In addition to her one-year prison sentence, O'Brien was ordered to pay more than $600,000 in restitution as a result of her conviction. The review board said she has not paid that amount.

The review board said O'Brien has "yet to acknowledge her wrongdoing or express any remorse for it, at least in her disciplinary proceeding." Last week, O'Brien filed a petition in Chicago federal court to vacate her conviction.

David Thomas reports on the business of law, including law firm strategy, hiring, mergers and litigation. He is based out of Chicago. He can be reached at d.thomas@thomsonreuters.com and on Twitter @DaveThomas5150.