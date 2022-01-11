ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox’s Phil Spencer wants cross-platform bans to keep players safe

By Alex Atkin
mspoweruser.com
 6 days ago

In an interview with the New York Times, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has shared how he wants to work with other console manufacturers on cross-platform bans. While the console wars definitely haven’t gone away, thanks to Xbox and PlayStation picking up exclusives and buying up developers, Phil Spencer stated in the...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Sony announces PlayStation VR2 alongside its first game at CES

Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.The new VR headset will work with the PS5, and Sony has been gradually revealing details of its design. Over the last year, it has shown off its controllers, as well as details of its specs, though it is yet to The perhaps obvious name was announced during Sony’s presentation at CES, the gadget show happening in Las Vegas. The lack of surprise was likened to the much-heralded announcement of the PS5’s logo, at the start of 2020, which ended up looking like the PS3 and...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Phil Spencer Has Been Taking Some Snaps In The Ascent On Xbox

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer is a true gamer and we know he loves to spend his time in titles like Destiny 2. More recently it's been 343's hit Halo Infinite. So, what's he been up to lately? It seems he's now checking out the gritty cyberpunk action RPG, The Ascent — making use of the capture feature.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft has sold 1m Xbox Series X|S consoles in the UK

According to a new report by GamesIndustry.biz, Microsoft has finally sold one million Xbox Series X|S consoles thanks to its best ever month of sales in December. Thanks to a “significant increase in stock” of the Xbox Series X console, Microsoft has had the biggest sales month of Xbox consoles to date, even beating out the launch month of the Xbox Series X and S consoles back in November of 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Netflix Is Moving Into Games In a Very Smart Way, Phil Spencer Says

Phil Spencer thinks Netflix is smart for leveraging its successful streaming business and jumping into video games. In an interview with Kara Swisher for the New York Times’ Sway podcast, Spencer spoke more in-depth at video games’ continued growth and how it’s oftentimes a trendsetter for tech companies. Including how some tech companies look to games for inspiration.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Xbox’s Spencer Would “Love” to Carry In Cross-Community Bans and Block Lists for Poisonous Gamers

Xbox boss Phil Spencer could prefer to current a pleasant face, however his Xbox Stay service is something however. Rampant toxicity has been synonymous with XBL from the start, and in the course of the newest episode of the New York Times’ Sway podcast, host Kara Swisher requested Spencer what he’d prefer to see finished to scrub issues up. His reply was slightly shocking and impressive…
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Platform#The New York Times#Playstation
PlayStation LifeStyle

Phil Spencer Thinks Xbox Series X and PS5 Stock Isn’t the Problem, Demand Is

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has said that Xbox Series X and PS5 stock isn’t to blame for the ongoing console shortage, it’s the unprecedented demand that’s causing the problem. Spencer made this comment while talking to New York Times (via Video Games Chronicle) where he revealed that console supply is “actually as big as it’s ever been” despite component shortages.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Phil Spencer wants to help game companies improve behavior, proposes cross-platform systems to squelch toxicity

Phil Spencer is no stranger to making big statements to the media, whether about the scammy potential of NFT games or the importance of game preservation. But a recent interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher gave Spencer an opportunity to talk about all sorts, including the potential of the metaverse and Microsoft’s relationship with companies like Activision Blizzard going forward.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Xbox Series console launch the biggest selling to date, says Spencer

Xbox Series consoles have sold the best of any other Xbox console at launch, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has asserted. Speaking with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher, Spencer discussed the launch of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. “Supply is actually as big as it’s ever...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepressure.com

Xbox Series X/S Consoles Sell Brilliantly; Phil Spencer Brags about Results

The Xbox Series X/S continues to be a highly coveted commodity. According to Phil Spencer, it is the fastest selling console in Microsoft's history. It looks like the Xbox Series X/S continues to sell brilliantly, as Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft's gaming division, announced in an interview with the New York Times. Last July, the company's CEO, Satya Nadella, also boasted about the console's great performance.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft may already be testing Age of Empires 4 for Xbox

A new listing on the Xbox Insider Hub appears to show Microsoft already testing Age of Empires 4 for Xbox. As discovered by Aggiornamenti Lumia on Twitter, the new listing for “XIP_CAR_JANUARY_2022” in the Xbox Insider Hub appears to show that Microsoft is already testing Age of Empires 4 on Xbox consoles, since “CAR,” is likely an abbreviation of Cardinal, which is Microsoft’s internal codename for Age of Empires 4.
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Will Launch Day 1 on Xbox Game Pass for Console & PC; Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox Platforms in the Future

Ubisoft and Ubisoft Montreal have announced that their co-op FPS game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will launch day 1 on Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC. Ubisoft also announced that they will be bringing their Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox platforms in the future but it will not be included with Xbox Game Pass like EA Play currently is. Ubisoft+ gives access to more than 100 Ubisoft games including games and DLC at launch. You also get monthly cosmetics, in-game items, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Cross-Gen Face-Off: Xbox Series S vs Xbox One X

The first year of the new console generation has been quite unlike any other - Xbox One and PlayStation 4 releases are still prolific and the hard cut-off on older hardware seen in prior transition phases simply hasn't happened. Although there have been a small amount of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series exclusive, the new consoles are essentially getting beefed up versions of titles designed for legacy hardware. This puts Xbox One X and Xbox Series S into a particularly interesting situation: an older, but still potent GPU faces off against a less graphically adept, but arguably more rounded machine owing to its massively faster CPU and NVMe solid-state storage. However, Xbox One X can also run games from SSD, leading our latest thought experiment: how does a storage-enhanced One X fare against Series S?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy