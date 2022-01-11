ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

WipperSnapper No-Code IoT Platform now works with Adafruit ESP32-S2 TFT Feather!

By brent
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just released Adafruit.io WipperSnapper support for the Adafruit ESP32-S2 TFT Feather! This development board is a Feather ESP32-S2 but with a built-in...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

ICYMI – Adafruit IoT Monthly: 2021 in Recap! #IoT #newsletter

ICYMI (In case you missed it) – the IoT Monthly Newsletter from AdafruitDaily.com went out this morning!. If you missed it, subscribe now! – You’ll get one newsletter each month. The next newsletter goes out in a month and being subscribed is the best way to keep...
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

International synth design hackathon with Adafruit hardware

Synthux Academy reached out to us with the idea to run an international synth design hackathon and we were happy to help support it. The first event is kicking off with Berlin University of the Arts, followed by 7 other leading academies worldwide!. Participating students will receive a surprise box...
DESIGN
#Tft#Iot#Esp32#Stemma#Adafruit Io
adafruit.com

The Great Search: Dual NPN in SOT-363 for ESP32 #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey #ESP32 @adafruit @DigiKey

(Video) For the ESP32 Pico QT Py, we will be including a CP2102N (covered a few weeks ago!) to do USB to serial conversion. We also need a dual NPN transistor to do the funky reset/boot toggle required to reset the ESP32 into bootloading mode. On our Feathers, we used two SOT-23’s but we have so little space, we’d like to find something the same size as our BSS138 duals we use on STEMMA QT sensor boards!
ELECTRONICS
nojitter.com

No Jitter Roll: UC Platform Updates, Hybrid Work Technologies

This week Fuze releases UC platform updates, Dell announces a videoconferencing monitor for the at-home and in-person office, and Lenovo launches flexible displays for the home office and conference room. Plus, BlueJeans by Verizon and Google collaborate on Google Glass, and Canon introduced a collaboration tool for the hybrid work experience.
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

Some data entry for ESP32 Pretty Pins

Our PrettyPins project lets us create beautiful and, more importantly, *correct* pinout diagrams by drawing exactly what is connected to the EagleCad/Fritzing pins and defined in circuitpython or arduino. https://github.com/adafruit/PrettyPins. by cross-referencing all the names and io pins with a csv table of capabilities we can know for sure what...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

1.2″ 4-Digit Stopwatch

Beautiful design and build from Jorge Mera, or 3DPuzzles as he goes by on Thingiverse. This 3-D printed stopwatch uses an Adafruit 1.2″ LED 4-Digit display. More details and Arduino code on the attached word document. I created this video to show you how this stopwatch works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXoiSQb2JJM&t=4s.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Tom's Hardware

Adafruit KB2040 Review: Custom Keyboard Creator

$9 is a good price for solid, well supported hardware. CircuitPython’s HID library means that KB2040 is ready to bring Python to your keyboard. Adafruit’s latest RP2040 based board is a departure from form factors such as its Feather RP2040, ItsyBitsy and QTPy. The $9 KB2040 is designed to mimic the form factor and pin layout of Arduino’s Pro Micro microcontroller boards. But why? The Arduino Pro Micro is often used to create custom user interface devices, keyboards. KB2040 aims to bring CircuitPython into this popular maker project, and open up a world of possibilities via its Stemma QT connector.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

QT Py with ESP32-S3

Just one more pcb design and then we promise we’ll stop (naw, we will never stop) this is a swap-out of the ESP32-S2 QT Py for the new ESP32-S3 chip. The S3 is really a nice piece of kit – dual core is back and it also re-adds BLE. It’s basically an ESP32 with native USB, we’re looking forward to it! note that the S3 chip looks a lot like the S2 but the chip pinout is NOT the same, the reset, and some power pins have moved. and some gpio shifted down one. also, looks like the dual DAC was removed. anyways, just watch out don’t think you can use the exact same layout. we had to shift a few parts but it all still looks like it fits! top part is identical to the S2 QT Py, and the bottom only shifted a few passives around. we’ll get some 4 layer prototypes on order. #comingsoon.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

New Guide! QT Py Snap Fit Case #3DPrinting #AdafruitIO #WipperSnapper

Wipper Snapper now supports the Adafruit QT PY ESP32-S2! 3D Print a snap fit case for the QT Py and a STEMMA QT breakout board. 3D print yourself a snap fit case to house a QT Py and a STEMMA QT breakout board. The bottom cover has built-in holder for the QT Py that can be secured without any screws!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Adafruit Learning System Weekly Update: Music Maker Edition

This week on the Adafruit Learning System, we saw a lot of guides getting updates. We also published a bunch of really great new guides. Learn how to get CircuitPython on a Raspberry Pi without an OS, check the status of the James Webb Telescope on your MagTag, build a Navi10 MacroPad, 3D print a QT Py snap fit case, and so much more!
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 1/12/2022 Featuring a Fresh Panel of QT Py ESP32-S2s

Stencil solder paste knead (0:03) PnP machine scanning a PCB (0:53) Stencil in production mode (1:05) Soldering Ethernet FeatherWings (1:22) Stack of Ethernet Featherwings (1:34) The new ESP32-S2 chip (1:36) Reverse side of a ESP32-S2 TFT Feather, fresh out of the Pick ‘n Place (1:41) Inspecting a freshly placed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Electronic Engineering Times

Winner Micro Licenses CEVA’s Wireless IP Platforms for IoT Connectivity SoC

Winner Micro has licensed CEVA's RivieraWaves BLE5 and Wi-Fi 6 IP platforms for its next generation wireless connectivity SoCs. Beijing Winner Microelectronics Co. (Winner Micro) has licensed CEVA Inc.’s RivieraWaves BLE5 and Wi-Fi 6 IP platforms for its next generation wireless connectivity SoCs targeting IoT markets, including smart homes, medical monitoring, video surveillance, and industrial applications.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Four Channel Audio Passive Stereo Mixer #MusicTechnology #AdafruitLearningSystem @Adafruit @BlitzCityDIY

A new guide today in the Adafruit Learning System: Four Channel Audio Passive Stereo Mixer. In this project, you’ll learn how to build a passive mixer with four inputs and one main output to bring all of your audio devices together in perfect harmony. A passive mixer is an audio mixer that doesn’t require any power because it doesn’t have an amplifier. It’s a circuit of audio jacks with potentiometers that are wired up to let the audio input signals flow to an audio output.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Navi10 MacroPad with KB2040 and KMK CircuitPython keyboard firmware

In this guide, you'll learn how to set up your Navi10 macropad to use KMK firmware. You'll use the Navi10, designed by /u/emdarcher, and the new Adafruit KB2040, to build a macropad that you'll put KMK firmware on and will also learn how to remap it and create your own configuration.
COMPUTERS
cnx-software.com

A comparison of ESP32-S3, ESP32-C3 and ESP8266 modules (Sponsored)

Ai-Thinker has recently launched the ESP-S3-12K module based on the ESP32-S3 chip. It supports 2.4GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 5 LE. The ESP32-S3 wireless chip is equipped with an Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor clocked at up to 240 MHz, and features AI instructions, as well as a reliable security encryption engine, specially built for the AIoT market.
ELECTRONICS

