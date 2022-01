The Nintendo Switch is riding high. As of September 2021 Nintendo reported that it had sold nearly 93 million units worldwide: so it’s only a matter of time until we get the official notice that it cracks 100 million. At that point it only needs to beat 102 million to take the fifth overall all-time-selling system spot, right below the PS4’s 116.6 million. After that, it has a hill to climb to the PS2’s estimated 155 million worldwide: a number no one may reach again. On a smaller scale, the Switch was the top console in Japan in 2021 by a mile.

