NY Games Awards 2022 nominees announced

We are less than one month away from the series premiere of Power Book IV: Force—the fourth spin-off from the Power cinematic universe—and 50 Cent is coming in hot with a new theme song.
“Power Powder Respect” featuring Chicago’s own Lil Durk and Jeremih was released on all digital streaming platforms on Wednesday (Jan. 12). First teased on 50’s Instagram, the executive producer of the franchise wrote, “New FORCE theme song, Boom/Chicago vibes/GreenLightGang, bullseye i don’t miss.”
On the full track, the Queens mogul raps, "Come back when them cameras out,
