NY Games Awards 2022 nominees announced

“Euphoria” star Storm Reid has joined the cast of HBO’s series adaptation of video game “The Last of Us.” Based on the wildly popular Naughty Dog-created Playstation game of the same name, “The Last of Us” is set in the post-apocalyptic world after a deadly virus destroys nearly all modern civilization. Joel, played by “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal, is hired to take 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone to an organization that is searching for a cure to the virus. As the two travel across the U.S., they must lean on each other for survival. Reid will...

