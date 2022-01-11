ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft: Tulsa Will Have Another First Round Picks

By Jack Borowsky
Hot Take Tuesday - Tulsa left tackle Tyler Smith will be a first-round pick

Hot Take Tuesday - Tulsa left tackle Tyler Smith will be a first round pick. Click here to read more about the Golden Hurricanes top prospect.

In 2020, arguably the biggest defensive riser in all of college football was Zaven Collins out of Tulsa. Collins was one of the top players on a talented Tulsa defense, but he took his game to the next level, resulting in the Cardinals selecting him 16th overall in the draft. That marked the first time since 1977 that Tulsa had a player drafted in the first round.

It wouldn't be out of the question that the Golden Hurricanes have another player selected in the first round this season if redshirt sophomore left tackle Tyler Smith declares. The buzz surrounding Smith has grown steadily, but he could have a meteoric rise once scouts get to fully break down his film.

After sitting for the first nine games of his freshman campaign in 2019, Smith played in the final four contests and started two of them. In 203 snaps, Smith gave up just one pressure, a rare feat for a true freshman. After a dominant performance against East Carolina to end the season, it was clear that Smith would be the left tackle moving forward for Tulsa.

Against Oklahoma State in week one of the 2020 season, it was clear that Collins was the best player on the Golden Hurricanes defense, but Smith was just as good on the opposite side of the field for the Golden Hurricanes. Smith gave up just one pressure and consistently pancaked defenders throughout the game. He displayed excellent footwork, balance and play strength against the Pokes. Smith put together teach-tape in only his third start, against a very good Big 12 pass rush. His elite play continued all season long, as Smith didn't give up a sack all year and only eight total pressures.

What stood out the most on Smith's redshirt freshman film was that he played his best against the best. Cincinnati edge rusher Myjai Sanders, who will be a top 100 pick this season, got bullied by Smith on almost every rep when they went up against each other. Sanders would try to beat him with speed, but Smith would get out in front of him and then use his athleticism and very good technique to push him outside the pocket. Whenever Sanders tried to bull rush Smith, he went nowhere; Smith's play strength is that impressive.

Based on his redshirt film alone, Smith looked like a future top 75 pick and starting left tackle in the league. Smith didn't disappoint this season, especially in the second half of the season, which was exceptional. None of the edge rushers he faced could do anything against him. In 300 more snaps than 2020, Smith only gave up nine pressures on the season.

In terms of his next-level projection, Smith can stay at left tackle, kick inside to guard or even play right tackle. He came into Tulsa and contributed from day one, and that ability to learn on the fly should translate to the next level. Smith has put together two straight years of first-round film. He has elite play strength and a mauling mentality to finish plays that coaches love. Not to mention, to produce the way he has as such a young player is hard to find. Once Smith fully figures out how to maximize his natural ability, the sky's the limit. The talent is there for him to be a first-round pick and develop into a pro-bowl caliber offensive lineman.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Fantasy Football Rankings

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

