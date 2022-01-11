Amy From Bobby Bones Show Talking Babies!

“There’s not anyone to replace Bobby per se, but this year we will be leaning into our amazing American Idol universe alum(s) to help our current Idols along the way in different stages of the competition," says showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick at the TV press tour, addressing Bones' sudden departure as mentor. "Lots of those familiar faces America has grown to love will be seen throughout the season and we’re really excited to give back.” Host Ryan Seacrest added: “In terms of the contestants, I want to see everyone of them come back, way back from the beginning. I remember a moment with Clay and Ruben, I want to see Carrie again, I love seeing Jennifer Hudson. I can remember standing next to them looking at their faces and reactions in moment s of success and challenge.” ALSO: What the new Platinum Ticket actually does for Idol contestants.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO