NFL Draft: Pair of First-Round Defensive Backs Declare for 2022 NFL Draft

Kaiir Elam and Andrew Booth Jr. declare for the 2022 NFL Draft

A draft class that has long been touted as defense heavy, particularly in the secondary, is coming to fruition. Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam have decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Two premier corners that shined in their tenures at big programs are expected to be called early in April's draft.

Staring for a powerhouse program like Clemson for the past two seasons, Booth is a strong corner with high upside. He finished his career for the Tigers with 68 tackles, nine passes defensed, one sack and five interceptions. At 6-foot and over 200 pounds, Booth is a physical corner that excels in man coverage. Seldom tested after a few games, opposing quarterbacks often just looked the other way when facing Clemson. Booth will be coveted because he is a complete corner that works in zone principles, man coverage, and helps in run support. With a stacked defensive back class, look for Booth to excel in athletic testing and potentially separate himself at the top.

Florida has long produced talent at the NFL level, particularly on defense. That will be no different with the emergence of Elam. After having an impressive 2019 season as a freshman for the Gators (three interceptions in only five starts), Elam followed that up with All-SEC first-team honors in 2020. Elam finished his career in Gainesville with 52 tackles, six interceptions and 26 passes defensed. Elam stands 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds. His tape shows frequent use of this large frame, especially within five yards of the line of scrimmage. A corner with his height and stature should not be expected to be as smooth as Elam. He has good strides, with crisp feet and sharp quickness. Elam attacks with strong hand usage at the ball's arrival and soft hands on picks. Defensive coordinators will love to work Elam into their scheme with his size and athleticism. Should he produce a strong showing in the pre-draft evaluation process, Elam hopes to follow in the footsteps of his uncle and former Gator legend Matt Elam as a first-round pick in April.

