Wall Street investors are very fickle these days. They are showing no commitment in either direction for longer than a few hours at a time. This makes it very difficult to commit capital with great conviction. This dynamic is part of what has impacted Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) stock. TDOC has given up the entire relief rally out of the pandemic. It is now a falling machete seemingly going into an abyss.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO