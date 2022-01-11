ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fujifilm X-H2: here's what we know, what we think we know and what we hope for!

By Rod Lawton
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Will we get a new Fujifilm X-H2 in 2022? Fujifilm hasn't said as much, but with new 5th-generation cameras promised for the X-Summit in May 2022, most pundits are convinced they will include a new, professional-level Fujifilm X-H2. But what will it offer? So far we have only rumors, leaked specs...

www.digitalcameraworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Camera World

Nikon FM review

As we just happened to have one lying around, we thought we’d see how many worlds apart the Nikon FM/FM2 35mm SLRs and the digital mirrorless camera they’ve inspired, the Z fc, are. While these cameras helped build Nikon’s reputation, what you’re buying today is the very different user experience embodied in the classical mechanical 35mm SLR. They demand total involvement and it’s as much about the journey as the destination. Here’s where you can learn the principles of exposure control, of focusing and of depth-of-field… in fact, you have to if you’re to achieve anything. But this purity of purpose is both refreshing and rewarding… you have to work for your results, but it’s really worth the effort. There are both the tactile and visual elements too – the FM look… well, classically classical, which Nikon has managed to very successfully replicate with the Z fc, but the big difference is that these 35mm SLRs are the real thing.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

August 2021: Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS takes top spot on the podium

A legend in its own lifetime, Sigma’s 150-600mm Sports lens for Canon and Nikon DSLRs delivers stunning performance backed up by really robust build quality, at a very competitive price. It’s undeniably a big and heavy lens, however, so Sigma set about redesigning it with all the same good bits but less of the size and weight, in the new ‘DN’ edition for Sony E-mount and Leica L-mount cameras, the latter naturally including Panasonic’s Lumix S-series bodies.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Cameras#4k Video#Fujifilm X T4#Fujifilm X H2#Vari#Fujifilm X Summit#X System
Digital Camera World

Irix 30mm f/1.4 Dragonfly review

The Irix 30mm f/1.4 Dragonfly is a sharp, well-built lens that is beautifully crafted. Resolution is lovely and contrast adds a natural punch to images. Overall the optics succeed in fulfilling the Irix promise to offer cinematic qualities in still images – though the lack of autofocus, and extremely tight focus ring, may be problematic for some.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

September 2021: The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 Pro is a late summer winner

Picking up the baton from Olympus, OM Digital Solutions announced its first ever f/1.4 prime, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 Pro having a useful and versatile effective focal length of 40mm in full-frame terms, along with the prospect of fast shutter speeds and a fairly tight depth of field. A new M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4.0 Pro was simultaneously announced, giving photographers a more compact, lightweight alternative to the existing f/2.8 lens in Olympus’s line-up.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

October 2021: the Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S hits the headlines

While Canon had been going great guns on its rapidly expanding range of RF-mount super-telephoto prime and zoom lenses, Nikon offered nothing native other than coupling a Z 70-200mm lens with a 2x tele-converter. That all changed in October, with the eagerly awaited announcement of the new Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S zoom and Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S prime, the latter coming complete with a built-in 1.4x tele-converter.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Lee Filters LEE100 Nikkor Z 14-24 f2.8 S filter holder kit review

This is a fairly unique product as it is designed for one specific lens, so it really is only of use to full-frame Nikon mirrorless shooters who carry the Nikkor Z 14-24mm f2.8 S zoom in their kit bag. But it is perfect for anyone who shoots travel, landscape and lifestyle photography and uses the Nikon Z 14-24mm wide-angle lens in their workflow. As the filter holder is designed for a specific lens, there is no need for adaptor rings. The holder simply slots onto the molded front element of the lens and is secured via a simple screw locking compression ring. Neutral density, ND grads and polarizers then simply slide in to place via one of the holder’s guide slots.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Digital Camera World

November 2021: the leaves are dropping and so does the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE)

Some say the best things come in small packages. That would seem to be the case for lovers of all things retro, as Nikon’s latest Z 28mm f/2.8 is officially the smallest own-brand Nikkor Z-mount prime. The SE version is very marginally bigger but has immaculate retro styling that harks back to the glory days of 35mm film photography. Despite being full-frame compatible, it looks right at home on the similarly styled Nikon Z fc APS-C format camera, for which it’s offered as a kit lens option.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

DJI Inspire 2 review: still the pro drone choice in 2022?

The DJI Inspire 2 still offers features which sets it apart from recent competitors (even those with ‘Cine’ in their name). That is the ability to physically re-shape itself to suit the camera, the option to change lenses, and the option to host a separate camera operator. For all this you pay a lot in terms of flight time and, well, money but you get a machine which is still peerless and a feature-rich app.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Peak Design Shell Camera Cover review

Made from a soft, durable and flexible fabric and with plenty of nice design touches, the Peak Design Shell Cover makes it tricky to get to a camera’s controls so is best used only to protect a camera during bursts of bad weather. Some great photos can be taken...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

CES 2022: What cameras to expect from the tech supershow

CES 2022 starts tomorrow, running through Friday, and marks the official start of the new technology season for 2022. The world's biggest tech event is returning to a physical venue this year, taking place live on the show floor in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA – though a digital and on-demand version of the show will once again be taking place.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

12 best compact cameras for the perfect shot every time

Camera technology has come a long way in recent years, especially in the compact market.Although smartphones initially captured large numbers of traditional small camera users, improvements in sensor and image processing capabilities, have made these small packages more and more attractive to buyers.Plus, with the rise in popularity of lifestyle blogging, vlogging and travel photography, spending good money on a compact camera is now well worth it.By tradition and definition, these devices don’t have interchangeable lenses, which not only makes them smaller but means there’s a lot less to think about for the casual user. And unlike DSLR’s, which have...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Best camera for stop motion animation in 2022

Stop motion animation, or stop frame animation, involves sequencing a series of still images to create a movie. In between each still objects made from a range of materials are manipulated to give the illusion of movement. Famous examples include Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs and Aardman Animations’ Wallace and Gromit.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

60MP Leica M11 is here – a legend reinvented

After months of leaks, the Leica M11has been officially launched – and it combines the experience of traditional rangefinder shooting with contemporary camera technology, delivering flexibility to every photographer. The Leica M11 features an exclusive triple-resolution sensor that is capable of producing 60MP, 36MP or 18MP images in Raw...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy