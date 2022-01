This is a fairly unique product as it is designed for one specific lens, so it really is only of use to full-frame Nikon mirrorless shooters who carry the Nikkor Z 14-24mm f2.8 S zoom in their kit bag. But it is perfect for anyone who shoots travel, landscape and lifestyle photography and uses the Nikon Z 14-24mm wide-angle lens in their workflow. As the filter holder is designed for a specific lens, there is no need for adaptor rings. The holder simply slots onto the molded front element of the lens and is secured via a simple screw locking compression ring. Neutral density, ND grads and polarizers then simply slide in to place via one of the holder’s guide slots.

