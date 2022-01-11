Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Selling “Lockdown Libs” T-Shirts As Top Democrats Find Their Way To Florida

Florida Governor DeSantis’ reelection campaign introduced “Escape to Florida, The Lockdown Libs tour” T-shirts” after top democrats that pushed masks and lockdowns in their states, were caught maskless visiting the sunshine state.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) got a jump start on a New Year’s weekend, appearing in Florida, with a martini.

DeSantis welcomed AOC to the “Free State of Florida” in a tweet, which went viral.

“Welcome to Florida, AOC!” the tweet said. “We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership.”

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted, “Aww @AOC this is so cute. Did your martini taste a bit hypocritical? Don’t you just love the freedom Republicans give you in Florida? No masks or vaccine mandates. No stifling communist policies you constantly legislate & vote for. Cheers to freedom!”

California Congressman Eric Swalwell, was also spotted maskless last week at a Miami hotel.

Swalwell, like many fellow Democrats, has been a huge proponent of mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic and has openly criticized his Republican counterparts for failing to enforce such measures.

“If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man, let me tell you,” DeSantis joked said at a press conference last week. “I mean, Congress people, mayors, governors, I mean you name it.”

To promote the new t-shirts, the DeSantis campaign on Monday released a new video titled, “The Lockdown Libs Tour” on YouTube that includes a shot of the governor putting on sunglasses and saying, “Welcome to Florida.”

