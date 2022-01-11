ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Selling “Lockdown Libs” T-Shirts As Top Democrats Find Their Way To Florida

By Danielle Shockey
 6 days ago
Florida Governor DeSantis’ reelection campaign introduced “Escape to Florida, The Lockdown Libs tour” T-shirts” after top democrats that pushed masks and lockdowns in their states, were caught maskless visiting the sunshine state.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) got a jump start on a New Year’s weekend, appearing in Florida, with a martini.

DeSantis welcomed AOC to the “Free State of Florida” in a tweet, which went viral.

“Welcome to Florida, AOC!” the tweet said. “We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership.”

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted, “Aww @AOC this is so cute. Did your martini taste a bit hypocritical? Don’t you just love the freedom Republicans give you in Florida? No masks or vaccine mandates. No stifling communist policies you constantly legislate & vote for. Cheers to freedom!”

California Congressman Eric Swalwell, was also spotted maskless last week at a Miami hotel.

Swalwell, like many fellow Democrats, has been a huge proponent of mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic and has openly criticized his Republican counterparts for failing to enforce such measures.

“If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man, let me tell you,” DeSantis joked said at a press conference last week. “I mean, Congress people, mayors, governors, I mean you name it.”

To promote the new t-shirts, the DeSantis campaign on Monday released a new video titled, “The Lockdown Libs Tour” on YouTube that includes a shot of the governor putting on sunglasses and saying, “Welcome to Florida.”

Comments / 164

Me
5d ago

He needs money that badly for his campaign? If so he could at least have come up with his own idea instead of using a past idea from the trump campaign.

Reply(5)
23
Mike Hunt
5d ago

desantis is violating the 10 the amendmentUnder the U.S. Constitution’s 10th Amendment and U.S. Supreme Court decisions over nearly 200 years, state governments have the primary authority to control the spread of dangerous diseases within their jurisdictions. The 10th Amendment, which gives states all powers not specifically given to the federal government, allows them the authority to take public health emergency actions, such as setting quarantines and business restrictions.

Reply(14)
14
Sandi Anderson
5d ago

AOC contracted covid because of our open for freedom policy. need mask mandate to protect. promote vaccine and qualified masks. quit promoting treatment thats not working on omicron. spreading faster with no mask mandate. quit using taxpayers money for t shirts and other conspiracy quotes

Reply(18)
17
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Ignites Argument Among Liberals As Feds Adopt The DeSantis-Florida Model Of Not Counting Daily COVID Deaths

Liberals in Florida, as well as outside the state, melted down last summer when the Florida Department of Health no longer reported COVID-19 deaths on a daily basis. The agency switched to a weekly report, which is felt more accurately reflected the ongoing trend, and critics of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, or “DeathSantis,” immediately smelled a cover-up.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis: Roberts, Kavanaugh “Did Not Have A Backbone” On Vaccine Mandate Ruling For Healthcare Workers

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rightly cheered the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to block President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. “The Supreme Court sided with the Constitution and against Biden’s OSHA vax mandate. I called out Biden and [Dr. Anthony] Fauci’s charade from day one focused on protecting the livelihoods of Floridians. No one should have to choose between and jab and a job,” DeSantis said on social media after the court’s ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

New York, California, And Illinois Saw Historic Population Drops In 2021

Last week, the US Census Bureau released its “New Vintage 2021 Population Estimates” for the United States and surrounding territories. I’m always especially interested in net domestic immigration numbers, which reveal whether people are coming to a state or leaving it. These numbers are interesting because, taken as a whole, net migration patterns likely reveal changing preferences for different states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Bungles Historical Reference In Speech, And Florida US Rep. Donalds Calls Him On It

Let’s see if the “fact-checkers” come off the bench for President Joe Biden’s latest foot-in-mouth moment. Florida U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds certainly has. As multiple crises engulf the nation, the Democratic president went to Atlanta to tackle the imaginary issue of “voter suppression.” Biden called for Congress to pass a radical overhaul of election laws that would, among other things, give the federal government power over state elections.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Muslim Terrorist Takes A Rabbi And Three Others Hostage In A Synagogue On Jewish Sabbath, FBI Says Religion Is Not Involved

It’s no joke that the FBI, under President Joe Biden, has gone woke. This weekend’s violent incident at a Texas synagogue helps illustrate why. On Saturday, an armed Muslim burst into the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during a Sabbath service and took the rabbi and three members hostage.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Free Press - TFP

Elon Musk Had The Pandemic Right From The Very Beginning

In May 2020, Elon Musk appeared on Joe Rogan’s show to discuss his new baby, Warren Buffett, and coronavirus lockdowns. Musk, an early opponent of lockdowns, said the way COVID cases, hospitalization, and deaths were being tracked was highly problematic. He began by pointing out governments were counting some people who never were diagnosed with COVID as COVID cases, before making a claim that even Joe Rogan found too hard to believe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
