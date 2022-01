Solana price analysis is bullish. The strongest resistance is present at $185. The strongest support lies at $143. Solana price analysis is bullish today as we expect the tired bulls to continue putting up a fight. However, the prediction of a reversal turned out to be false as the bulls appear to have returned to the battlefield with newfound strength, and they will likely keep going for the next 48 hours.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO