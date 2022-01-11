ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aptiv Announces the Acquisition of Wind River, A Leading Provider of Intelligent Edge Software Solutions, From TPG

 5 days ago

-Creates Unique Position in Mission-Critical Software Across Multiple Industries -Continues the Intelligent Transformation of Aptiv to the Edge-Enabled, Software-Defined Future. DUBLIN and ALAMEDA, CA - Jan. 11, 2022 - Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today announced a...

