Lori Love, who has led Advisor Group’s customer experience team since 2019, will depart the firm at the end of January to focus on her family, Advisor Group has confirmed. According to a source familiar with Advisor Group’s financial advisor community, Love sent a personal message to employees of the firm earlier this week, saying that her husband had a hard battle with COVID-19 and still has lingering impacts from the virus. She is stepping down to focus more on her family as a result.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO