We're just weeks away from the premiere date of the highly anticipated Janet documentary. Five years in the making, fans are getting closer to seeing superstar Janet Jackson open up about her extraordinary life and record-breaking career like never before. The 55-year-old icon is notoriously private, but within the first few seconds of the extended trailer, she's heard saying that sharing her story is "just something that needs to be done." Toward the end of the first trailer, released in September 2021, the "Rhythm Nation" singer declares: "This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else's eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me."

