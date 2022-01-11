ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hell or High Water’ TV Series Adaptation in Development at Fox

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox is working on a series adaptation of the 2016 modern Western crime film Hell or High Water, with Jessica Mecklenburg (Stranger Things) serving as writer and executive producer. As first reported by Variety, the one-hour drama has received a script and additional material order at the broadcaster. The...

www.tvinsider.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Series#Hell Or High Water#Academy Awards#Texas Ranger#Sk Global#Paramount
