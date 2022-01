GRINNELL, Iowa — The Grinnell Police Department evacuated a home Thursday after a threatening call they say turned out to be fraudulent. Police said the caller claimed to have killed both his parents with an assault rifle, tied up his two siblings as hostages and poured gasoline over the house. The suspect said he would kill police and set the house on fire if they approached.

GRINNELL, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO