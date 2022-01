Matthew 7:1 is one of the most oft-cited of all Bible verses: “Judge not, that ye be not judged.” Nonchurchgoers love to apply it to busy schedules, backbiters and betrayers to behavior they’d rather keep shrouded. And those who excel at judging will tell you how often the verse gets yanked out of context. For the sake of context, notice that, according to Matthew, Jesus follows up this exhortation with a less-quoted gem: “Do not give dogs what is sacred; do not throw your pearls to pigs. If you do, they may trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you to pieces." (v. 6) How would that one go over on social media?

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO