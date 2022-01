The Young and the Restless has found its new Ashland Locke: Guiding Light vet Robert Newman will take over the role from Richard Burgi, who announced his exit from the CBS soap just days ago, Soap Opera Digest reports. Newman, who played Josh Lewis on Guiding Light on-and-off from 1981-2009, will make his Y&R debut in February. In announcing his departure, Burgi — who had joined the soap in March 2021 — said in an Instagram video, “I want to say thank you to all of you wonderful folks, who have been so kind and generous and supportive with your words, and...

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO