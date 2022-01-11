Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Tuesday, January 11th

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65.
The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla.
In the full tribute, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. the longest-running host in the 2000s and early 2010s.
Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997,...
