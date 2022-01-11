ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins raises $1.8 bln via two new funds

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins said on Tuesday it had raised $1.8 billion through two new funds, as it aims to expand into sectors such as fintech and consumer after a record year for venture funding deals.

The firm raised $800 million and $1 billion for funds named KP20 and Select2, to invest in early stage startups across sectors. The company is also looking to tap into more cryptocurrency investments.

Over the past five decades, the venture capital giant has invested in some of the biggest technology companies, including Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Amazon.com Inc , Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N)

The ongoing consumer shift towards digitization will continue, driving up demand for tools offered by technology companies, said Mamoon Hamid, partner at Kleiner Perkins.

Kleiner Perkins' fundraise follows that of Silicon Valley-based venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, which raised a massive $9 billion through three new funds last week. read more

A total of 38,644 venture capital deals were made globally last year, totaling $671 billion in volumes, higher than any other year on record, according to data from PitchBook.

Kleiner Perkins said it had raised 20 early-stage venture funds since it was founded in 1972. ​

A string of its portfolio companies listed on public exchanges in New York last year, including language learning app Duolingo Inc (DUOL.O) and online education platform Coursera Inc (COUR.N), fetched a valuation of more than $5 billion each.

Reporting by Sohini Podder and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

