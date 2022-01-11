The mystery of Agent 355, America’s first female spy

Dr. Maya Angelou is one of the greatest literary scholars of the twentieth century, setting ablaze an unrelenting beat. She is an artist of beautiful song and word, her poetry is sweet like her home, Arkansas. Dr. Angelou is known for her great works, especially I Know Why Caged Birds Sing. It is a prolific coming-of-age autobiography of her early life and traumatic experiences. The book denotes racism, violence, sexuality, childhood rape and teen pregnancy. The book is critically acclaimed as a New York Times bestseller. The piece is also a nominee of The National Book Award, although it’s taboo. Because of Angelou’s dedication to literature over decades, she earned a spot on a United States quarter dollar. Surely, Maya is the first African American woman to mint the quarter dollar. She is still an inspiration for many 53 years later.

