Build-A-Bear shares soar after outlook raised

By Tonya Garcia
 6 days ago
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (bbw) shares soared 10.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the toy company raised its 2021 guidance. Build-A-Bear expects revenue in the range of $408 million to $412 million, up from the previous range of $390 million to $400 million. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $393.5 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to be in the range of $61.5 million to $63.5 million, also up from previous guidance in the range of $55 million to $60 million. The FactSet consensus is for $56 million. "The Company expects its fiscal 2021 results to reflect the highest profitability in its nearly 25-year history," Build-A-Bear said in a statement. The guidance update comes ahead of the company's presentation at this week's ICR Conference. Build-A-Bear stock has skyrocketed more than 355% over the last year. The S&P 500 index (spx) is up nearly 23% for the period.

