J.I.D. to Release “Surround Sound” With 21 Savage and Baby Tate This Friday

The scarily talented young Atlanta rap star J.I.D hasn’t released a full-length since his great 2018 breakout DiCaprio 2, but this does not appear to be a problem for him. In the past three years, J.I.D has collaborated with big-deal artists like Doja Cat and James Blake, and he’s continued to annihilate all his guest-verses. Last year, J.I.D linked up with Imagine Dragons to make “Enemy,” the theme song for the animated Netflix show Arcane, and it became his biggest-ever hit. Later this year, J.I.D will play Coachella, and he’s higher up on the bill than a lot of big name rappers who have much newer albums.
