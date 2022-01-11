ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.I.D. to Release “Surround Sound” With 21 Savage and Baby Tate This Friday

By HesAlwaysWrite
thesource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd J.I.D.’s name to the list of rappers who are dropping new music at the end of the week. Yesterday the Atlanta artist announced that his new single, “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby...

