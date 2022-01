The Axie Infinity price analysis is bearish. Resistance for AXS is present at $73.3. Support for the crypto pair is present at $63.4. The Axie Infinity price analysis shows the bears continue to rule the market and have brought down the price to the $67 range today. The price function is being constantly dominated by the bearish side, and today the price has gone down once again. A further decrease in price can be expected in the upcoming week as the price has constantly been covering range downwards.

