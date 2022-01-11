ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow's 263-point drop led by losses in shares of IBM, Merck

Shares of IBM and Merck are retreating Tuesday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 263 points lower (-0.7%), as shares of IBM (IBM) and Merck (MRK) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. IBM's shares have fallen $6.04, or 4.5%, while those of Merck are off $1.17 (1.4%), combining for a roughly 47-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Caterpillar (CAT) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Procter & Gamble (PG) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

