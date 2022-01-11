ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed’s Mester sees 3 rate hikes this year, starting in March

By Greg Robb
MarketWatch
 5 days ago

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Tuesday that, given the outlook of persistent inflation, she would support a rate hike in March if the economy continues along its current path, and said she has penciled-in a total of three quarter-point increases this year.

“If the economy in March looks like it does today and the outlook is similar…then I would support moving the funds rate up at that meeting,” Mester said, in an interview on Bloomberg News.

The Fed has maintained an easy policy stance since the pandemic, with rates at zero and with monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.

Give that inflation is “well above where we need it to be” and labor markets are tight, “the case is really strong for the Fed to wind back some of that accommodation,” Mester said.

Mester said the Fed’s goal was to keep the economy on a positive growth track even as it was moving to bring inflation down.

“That’s going to be a challenge, no doubt about that,” Mester said.

The Cleveland Fed president, who is a voting member of the Fed’s interest rate setting committee this year, said the Fed will be able to let its balance sheet run down at a faster pace than it did during the past cycle.

The balance sheet has doubled close to $8.8 trillion over the pandemic period.

She didn’t discuss when the Fed might begin to shrink the balance sheet. The Fed’s asset purchases are now set to end in mid-March.

Earlier Tuesday in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he was also open to a rate hike in March.

And Kansas City Fed President Esther George backed quickly shrinking the balance sheet.

Stocks (DJIA) (SPX) opened lower on Tuesday ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to a Senate panel. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) has risen steadily this year and is flirting with 1.8%.

