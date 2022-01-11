ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Will inflation continue at the same pace? Like economists, consumers are far more pessimistic than the Fed

By Elisabeth Buchwald
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jIeMt_0diaJOjx00
A store offers items for sale for under $5.00 along Hollywood Boulevard as pedestrians walk over stars on the Walk of Fame on December 10, 2021 in Hollywood, California. - US consumer prices rose last month at a rate not seen in nearly 40 years, the government reported on December 10, underscoring how inflation threatens the world's largest economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) By AFP via Getty Images

Inflation is at the highest level in nearly 40 years. Consumers don’t expect inflation to get much better in 2022.

Currently, the U.S. annual inflation rate hovers at 6.8%, measured by the Consumer Price Index. In a year from now, consumers predict it will be closer to 6%, according to the December New York Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations published Monday.

That’s the same level of inflation consumers predicted in November, and it was the only month last year where consumers didn’t predict a higher level of inflation compared to the prior month.

But consumers’ predictions don’t always come true. At the start of last year, consumers were only expecting modest levels of inflation — around 3% — for the start of 2022.

What’s more, a fresh reading on CPI inflation is due on Wednesday. Few economists are on board with the Fed’s forecast that the rate of inflation will ease to 2.6% in 2022. Economists expect annual inflation to rise above 7%.

Is the current rise in inflation really ‘transitory’?

Key voices at Federal Reserve care a lot about where consumers think inflation will be in the future because it can influence the actual path inflation takes. If, for example, businesses expected 6% inflation a year from now, many would likely start raising prices to remain profitable.

For the majority of last year Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell insisted that the high levels of inflation Americans were experiencing was “transitory,” meaning it would cool as the economy recovered from the coronavirus-induced recession.

But more recently, Powell walked back that argument , admitting that the Fed was wrong and announced three possible interest rate hikes this year.

The New York Fed survey also reported that households expect to earn 3.4% more in the year ahead — that’s the highest level they’ve ever predicted since the survey began in 2013.

This comes as Americans earned nearly 10% more an hour on average ($31.31) compared to February 2020. That’s the highest hourly wages have ever been, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Inflation inequality: Poorest Americans are hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities

By Jacob Orchard The fastest rate of inflation in 40 years is hurting families across the U.S. who are seeing ever-higher prices for everything from meat and potatoes to housing and gasoline. But behind the headline number that’s been widely reported is something that often gets overlooked: Inflation affects different households in different ways – […] The post Inflation inequality: Poorest Americans are hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

China Cuts Two Key Rates to Support Slowing Economy

China's central bank on Monday cut two key interest rates that would likely translate into lower benchmark lending rates, in a bid to provide more support for the slowing economy. The People's Bank of China lowered rates on the one-year medium-term lending facility and seven-day reverse repurchase agreements by 10...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Consumer Prices#Afp#Getty Images Inflation#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Nevada Current

The Great Resignation: Data and analysis show it’s not as great as screaming headlines suggest

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The so-called Great Resignation was one of the top stories of 2021 as “record” numbers of workers reportedly quit their jobs. The latest figures came out on Jan. 4, 2022, and showed that 4.5 million people voluntarily left their positions in November – an “all-time high,” according to the agency responsible for collecting the data. […] The post The Great Resignation: Data and analysis show it’s not as great as screaming headlines suggest appeared first on Nevada Current.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

78K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy