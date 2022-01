The new and used vehicle markets, as a whole, have been significantly impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage for over a year now, and inventory continues to remain at suppressed levels, while prices continue to soar to new heights. On one side of the coin, this has made used vehicles a rather profitable investment for some, while others are finding themselves in a serious bind as average used vehicle prices approach the $30k mark. Regardless, Ford average transaction prices are not immune to this trend, and rose nearly nine percent in 2021, according to the latest data from Kelley Blue Book.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO