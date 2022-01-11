ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

They Say the Heart of Ski & Snow is Still Beating

By Brian Dix
skisoutheast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow! What a difference the first week and a half of January has been when compared to that dismal December. It is easy to say that these recent snowstorms and accompanying cold that has parked itself for an extended stay have resurrected the life of this ski season. The...

www.skisoutheast.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Say it ain't SNOW!

NEW ORLEANS — Say it ain’t SNOW!. We’ve heard A LOT about that four letter “s” word but let’s find out what’s really going to happen. Let’s be clear, there is NO CHANCE AT ALL that there would be enough snow to shovel or create problems on the roads. There is a 0% chance that 1” of snow will fall anywhere over Southeast Louisiana. You’ll have to drive way north into Northern Arkansas, Northern Mississippi, and into Tennessee to find ANY snow on the ground through the South.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSAZ

Fast-hitting snow still 2 days away

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday evening, the pieces in the puzzle for our first healthy snowfall of the season are slowly evolving. Since the energy available for snow development is still more than 3,000 miles way out in the open Pacific, forgive me if I remind you that snow forecasts are hard enough day of the event -- let alone 48 hours in advance.
CHARLESTON, WV
denvergazette.com

Colorado ski areas buried in more than a foot of snow

Another storm has blanketed many of Colorado's ski areas with a welcome layer of snow. The latest barrage hit the northern and central mountains overnight Wednesday, leaving more than a foot of fresh powder in its wake. Steamboat was the big winner with 18 inches in the past 24 hours....
COLORADO STATE
14news.com

Snow done, bitter wind chills still a concern.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of the Tri-State picked up the first accumulating snow of the winter on Thursday. We had between 1 and 2″ in the Evansville area, with 4″ reported at Central City and less than an inch north of I-64. As the snow moves east, frigid air will move in overnight and force Friday’s low into the single digits. Wind chills will make it feel as cold as 5 below zero. A rapid warmup on the way for the weekend as winds shift to the south. On Saturday afternoon, highs will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain likely by Saturday night through Sunday. Highs on Sunday will again hit the low 40s. Another blast of Arctic air will push us back into the teens by Monday morning. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will stay in the 30s, then we will warm into the upper 40s for Wednesday and Thursday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
wtva.com

North Alabama still dealing with effects of snow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Parts of north Alabama are still dealing with the effects of a storm that dumped about a half-foot of snow across the Tennessee Valley. About a half-dozen school systems delayed opening Tuesday to allow time for slick spots on roads to thaw out. And the city of Athens said about 700 homes and businesses remained without power, down from a high of about 3,500. The National Weather Service says between 2 inches and 6 inches of snow fell across much of the area late Sunday and early Monday, with a few areas receiving 7 inches. Forecasters say more wintry precipitation is possible Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
KREM2

Heavy snow brings challenges for ski resorts in Washington, Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a major winter storm, fresh powder is waiting for skiers and snowboarders at ski resorts in the Inland Northwest. However, all that snow means some lifts and areas may be unavailable. People should also be prepared for potentially difficult driving conditions on the way to...
SPOKANE, WA
skisoutheast.com

IT IS A “WOW” SUNDAY WITH LOTS OF SNOW FALLING.

Check the SNOW REPORT for individual resort, slope openings and more. Photo of the Day is from Cataloochee Ski Area this morning as ski patrol was checking out the POWDER!. As of 9:25am, the natural snowfall has been limited to the North Carolina ski resorts as this storm is first pushing snow from the south to north.
ENVIRONMENT
WFXR

How to prevent a heart attack while shoveling snow

(WFXR) — The winter season means snow, ice and cold weather. While the snow may create winter wonderlands, it can also leave behind the chore of shoveling. These colder months can have an impact on your health. Those who don’t take precautions could experience hypothermia, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). The AHA says […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Areas#Ski Resorts#Snowstorms
informnny.com

Ski slopes to be packed this weekend after snow arrives

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For some, fresh snow in Friday morning is a relief, especially heading into the weekend. Ski slopes will be packed this weekend. In western Massachusetts, Berkshire East, Jiminy Peak, Otis Ridge and Ski Butternut are all open Friday. Bousquet Ski Area in Pittsfield has 9...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WKBN

West Virginia ski resorts reopen slopes amid cold weather, snow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While the snow is causing complications and cancellations for some, it is allowing West Virginia’s ski resorts to do a reboot of sorts. Snowmakers have been able to take advantage of the natural snow and the cold weather for some that is manmade. Earlier in the week some resorts had to […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
henryford.com

When Shoveling Snow Is Bad for Your Heart

DETROIT (January 10, 2022) – A Michigan snowfall can provide a beautiful wintry landscape. It also brings the chore of clearing it from your driveway and walkway. What may seem like a simple task, though, can also raise your risk for a heart attack. Sam Kazziha, M.D., Chief of...
DETROIT, MI
fox46.com

Ski Report: More snow, cold temps on the way to the mountains

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re in store for some more winter weather for our mountain counties!. After what was a turbulent start to the season, 2022 is being very generous to our mountain resorts so far with another round of snow expected for Thursday evening into Friday. This can help to add an inch to 3 inches of snow to the already rebounding bases.
ENVIRONMENT
skisoutheast.com

The Calm Before The Storm With A Chill Opening Act

It is the calm before the storm with a chill opening act Thursday night and Friday. A small clipper system will move through late tonight and tomorrow morning giving us a shot at some light natural snow – generally speaking, accumulations should be an inch or less – to help us open the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
skisoutheast.com

Wonderful Wednesday On Tap

It is going to be a wonderful Wednesday. Today probably deserves a bluebird day alert even though a few locations may have a few clouds floating by, but it is going to be a beautiful day nevertheless. The snow conditions are going to match how awesome of a day as...
ENVIRONMENT
mainstreet-nashville.com

When snow created a ski slope in the barnyard

As I type this column, it’s snowing! It’s been a long time since we’ve seen any significant snowfall, but this one is impressive. I am reminded of the best snowy time that I can recall. You can actually find it online if you search “Great Appalachian blizzard.” It happened on Thanksgiving weekend in 1950.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy