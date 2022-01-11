ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero Chamber of Commerce announces key hires

By News Staff
 6 days ago
Left to right: Julie Matthews and Whitney Morones.

Julie Matthews and Whitney Morones brought onto the chamber’s team

– This week the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has announced two new staff members: Director of Membership and Special Projects Julie Matthews, and Administrative Assistant Whitney Morones.

Julie Matthews has an extensive background and understanding of the Chamber organization. She has over 20 year’s experience in sales, marketing and communications, relationship building, executing and improving processes, administering special projects, and program execution. She has been recognized for her top performance with high priority projects, brand recognition and messaging, revenue generation, and team leadership. She has been instrumental in managing large projects, signature events, and creating outstanding promotional materials.

In her new role, Matthews will be responsible for a large portfolio of responsibilities including membership, building professional relationships in the community, sales, events, and supporting the Ambassador team. She will play a lead role in expanding member engagement and will develop and execute a plan for membership retention. In her free time, Matthews enjoys the outdoors, exercising, dancing, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends.

“What set Julie Matthews apart is her true understanding of the chamber organization, her work ethic, and her passion to make a difference,” said Phil Koziel, chairman of the board.

Whitney Morones comes from a deeply rooted family within San Luis Obispo County. In her former position as office manager for a senior care facility, Morones was instrumental in the success of day-to-day operations and was recognized for her friendly smile and approachable personality. Additionally, she has over 15 years of experience working as an aid in local assisted living communities giving her an edge to help senior citizens understand long term care options. She serves as an active board member and volunteer at The Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 243 and a volunteer for The Elk Lodge #2364. Morones enjoys community outreach, volunteering, and fundraising.

“We are thrilled for Julie and Whitney to be part of the chamber organization,” said Josh Cross, Atascadero Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “Their passion to serve the community and make a difference reflects in all they do. Julie’s extensive background in the Chamber world and Whitney’s experience with office management, make them a perfect fit for the Atascadero Chamber and the community.”

