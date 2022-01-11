Atascadero High School basketball teams face Templeton, Righetti tonight

– High school basketball is in full swing Tuesday night in the North County. The Templeton High School girls team will host the Atascadero High School girls team Tuesday night. The Atascadero boys host Righetti at 6:30. The Greyhounds are 10-5 for the season. The Warriors are 9-6.

Templeton boys play at Orcutt Academy.

The Paso Robles High School boys team will play at Nipomo, while the Paso Robles girls host Nipomo at 6:30 at Gil Asa Gym.

All of the games begin at 6:30.