ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero High School basketball teams face Templeton, Righetti tonight

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 6 days ago

– High school basketball is in full swing Tuesday night in the North County. The Templeton High School girls team will host the Atascadero High School girls team Tuesday night. The Atascadero boys host Righetti at 6:30. The Greyhounds are 10-5 for the season. The Warriors are 9-6.

Templeton boys play at Orcutt Academy.

The Paso Robles High School boys team will play at Nipomo, while the Paso Robles girls host Nipomo at 6:30 at Gil Asa Gym.

All of the games begin at 6:30.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paso Robles, CA
Basketball
Templeton, CA
Education
Paso Robles, CA
Sports
City
Atascadero, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Education
Atascadero, CA
Education
Atascadero, CA
Basketball
Local
California Education
City
Paso Robles, CA
Atascadero, CA
Sports
Templeton, CA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
City
Templeton, CA
City
Nipomo, CA
Local
California Sports
Reuters

Distress signal prompts U.N. concern after Tonga volcanic eruption

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A distress signal has been detected in an isolated, low-lying group of islands in the Tonga archipelago following Saturday's massive volcanic eruption and tsunami, the United Nations said, prompting particular concern for its inhabitants. Initial reports suggested no mass casualties on the main island of...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Girls#Basketball Teams#Highschool#Atascadero High School#Templeton High School#Warriors#Orcutt Academy
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
396
Followers
912
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy