Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Provides Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante Covid-19 Update Ahead of Spurs Tie

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on Chelsea duo Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante after the pair tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Both Silva and Kante missed the first leg win over Tottenham Hotspur before also being sidelined against Chesterfield at the weekend.

However, Silva and Kante could return to training on Tuesday ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

They will undergo testing on Tuesday and if they are given the all clear, both could return to training at Cobham for their 4pm session, as confirmed by Tuchel.

However, the Chelsea head coach reiterated that Silva and Kante will need to follow the protocol before it is confirmed if they will join their teammates in preparing for the London derby.

Tuchel is unable to make a decision over their involvement on Wednesday night until it is clear whether or not they can train. Should they train, the German is also yet to decide if he will risk either ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium this weekend to face Premier League leaders Manchester City.

He told the media: "We have training today at four o’clock so you hope that everybody makes it into the building with a negative test. That is never 100 per cent sure.

"For example, now if you want to release players after being positive with N’Golo and Thiago Silva, you have to follow official protocol which we do. Then you have to be very flexible as it can be both of them arrive late in the afternoon for training, hopefully it is like this. You can only be sure one or two hours before training."

He added: “Yeah (they are released from isolation). Cardiac tests. Covid tests. You have to follow some protocol to bring them back to training.”

“I don’t know. We have to wait, to see if they are ready in training and respond. If we do it it’s a gamble. I’m not sure if we do it and how much responsibility we can take there. We have to do it step by step and not in the moment am I sure if they come to training. If they come to training we have to see and decide there.”

