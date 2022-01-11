ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Trusts Kepa Arrizabalaga to Perform for Chelsea in Edouard Mendy Absence

By Nick Emms
 6 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he has full trust in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to step up for the Blues during Edouard Mendy's absence in January.

The Senegal international is away with his national side at the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving Kepa as Chelsea's number one for the month.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel discussed the Spaniard as he spoke about his trust in the goalkeeper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCEd9_0diaDadd00
IMAGO / PA Images

He said: “Maybe you don’t believe me but I never experience Kepa nervous, never. Not one single day. I never experienced him jealous, not happy for his colleague and of course his conqueror in the competition for goal. I never experienced him jealous and nervous.

"The good thing, it was a very genuine trust everybody had in Kepa once he needed to play and once we let him play. I felt the same from him. He was very calm, very focused. This is what he does every single day."

The German continued to reveal his trust in the shot-stopper, who has impressed when offered the opportunity in the cup so far this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DN7mH_0diaDadd00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"We had the feeling he felt he does not need to show now in his 90 minutes that he is capable," continued Tuchel. "We trust him and he is capable. It is not easy his position because it is not a lot of changes in the goalkeeping position.

"We have him and are so happy to have him, that’s maybe the difference. There was no extra sentence, no extra speech, no special stuff. It was genuine trust. We are just happy that he can show it because he is absolutely ready to show it.”

Kepa's most recent performance saw him keep a clean sheet in the first leg against Spurs.

Comments / 0

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Chelsea's Transfer Plans Amid Kenedy Recall

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea will continue to assess the January transfer market despite recalling Kenedy this month. A decision was made on Thursday to recall the 25-year-old from his loan spell at Flamengo. Kenedy was left surprised after Chelsea's decision to end the loan spell early, saying: "I was taken by surprise. I found out yesterday night around 11pm. Everything was very fast.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel laments Manchester City loss, attacking line performance

There was genuine hope Chelsea could have begun closing the gap between them and Manchester City in the Premier League table, with some good play showed in the first half of our trip to Etihad today. But as is often the case in big league clashes, we lost on the details with a crucial play from former Blue, Kevin de Bruyne, making us pay for a rather lackadaisical performance from our attacking line.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City manager Pep Guardiola says title race not done despite win over Chelsea

Pep Guardiola hailed a crucial victory after Manchester City took a huge step towards retaining the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over rivals Chelsea.Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of magic to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a brilliant goal 20 minutes from time.The result, City’s 12th league win in succession, lifted them 13 points clear of the second-placed Londoners at the top of the table.Manager Guardiola, however, insisted the job was far from done, pointing out that third-placed Liverpool, 14 points adrift of City with two games in hand, could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
