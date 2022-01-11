Robust turnout at city Covid test kit distribution

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) A predictable response to the city of Buffalo's distribution of free at-home Covid test kits on Tuesday.

Lines began forming before the 9am handout. The scene was very similar

to one that has repeated itself over and over again in recent days in the Towns of Amherst, Evans and Cheektowaga. There is far more demand

for the test kits than supply.

"I want to thank the State of New York and Erie County government

for making eleven thousand test kits available," said Mayor Byron Brown.

"We know that is not enough. We've already requested more test kits," he added.

The Mayor, who was at the Delavan Grider Community Center, described turnout at all five locations as "very robust."

The distributions were set up as drive-thru and walk-in and officials said those picking up the kits had to show proof of residency with a driver’s license or utility bill. The kits were available at:

• The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St.

• Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Avenue

• JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St.

• Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave.

• Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St.

Each community center had 1500 test kits to distribute. The City’s remaining allocation of 3,500 kits will be distributed through the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority to its residents, and through the City’s senior centers.

Mayor Brown, acknowledged that he lost a very dear friend this week to Covid. He said with over 270-thousand people living in the city of Buffalo, it's important for residents to know their Covid status.