It looks like a new Serious Sam game is coming this month, and its first teaser is very cool. Freezing, even. Publisher Devolver Digital put out a teaser trailer for the new Serious Sam game on its Twitter account, innocently asking "what if" it revealed the game next week and put it out some time in January. The trailer itself shows series protagonist Sam "Serious" Stone arriving on an icy shoreline in a small boat, complaining about the weather - but also noting that nothing warms him up like kicking ass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO